NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: Amid growing concerns over NEET, JEE 2020 exams, Education Ministry Secretary on Thursday said that there will be no rethink on postponing the exams in September.

The secretary said this just an hour ahead of Education Minister's video statement on the future action on the exams.

Amid protests from the students and opposition from political leaders and activists, the NTA on Wednesday and a day before confirmed that the examination will be conducted as per the schedule.

On Wednesday, the chief ministers of seven non-BJP states met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and said they will approach Supreme Court on the Centre’s decision to hold JEE and NEET amidst the pandemic.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education is expected to issue a video statement on the JEE-NEET issue on Thursday. However, it is believed that the ministry wil not change its stand on postponing the exams.

Notably, more than 16 lakh students have already downloaded JEE and NEET admit cards by 10 AM today.

Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the decision to hold NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams was taken because of the constant pressure from parents and students.