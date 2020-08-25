NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: A day after urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the JEE and NEET exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote another letter, urging him to direct the Central government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order to hold NEET and JEE examinations, so that students are free from mental agony and mental disaster. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Subramaniam Swamy Asks Why Govt Being So Obstinate to Postpone Exams

“I would like to request for your kind intervention and to consider the central government making an appeal in the Apex Court to review its decision in the interest of the student community so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster,” she wrote in the letter to PM Modi. Also Read - 'Dom Raja' of Kashi, Jagdish Chaudhary, Dies at 55; PM Modi, CM Yogi Express Grief

In the letter, she urged PM Modi to appreciate the sensitivity of the matter and consider taking necessary action for postponing these exams until the public health situation becomes conducive again. Also Read - Postpone All Academic Activities Including Entrance Exams, Aaditya Thackeray Writes to PM Modi

On Monday, she wrote a letter to PM Modi, saying lives of students should not be put at risk by taking such unilateral and bureaucratic decisions of holding NEET, JEE exams.

Aspirants appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to premier engineering colleges and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses. The NTA said that the JEE (Main) will be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.

“In our last video conference with you, I had presented my views against the UGC guidelines that had mandated completion of the terminal examinations in university/colleges across the country by the end of September, 2020,” she said in a letter to the prime minister.

Saying that the students are assets of the country, Mamata Banerjee in the letter write that the decision by the Union Education Ministry to conduct exams in September is “risky”.

“I would, therefore, appeal to you to kindly get the enormous health risk involved in such steps assessed. The central government must not make a decision by which the students feel upset and also ensure that students are not deprived of the opportunity to take the examination,” she wrote.

The whole ruckus erupted after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) April, 2020 and NEET (Undergraduate) examinations, which are scheduled to be held in September amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”.

Moreover, the Education Ministry last week said that the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.