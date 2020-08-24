JEE NEET 2020 Latest Updates: Amid controversy over the JEE, NEET 2020, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued detailed safety protocols for the aspirants who would be appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains and the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) next month. The safety guidelines are also meant for the exam centre invigilators. Also Read - Prashant Bhushan Refuses to Apologise Before Supreme Court, Says 'Would be Contempt of Conscience'

The controversy over the JEE NEET erupted — with ministers and students calling for its postponement amid coronavirus pandemic — after Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations. The SC said the precious year of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on amid the pandemic.

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.

The Education Ministry last week also clarified that the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as per the original schedule.

1) As per the guidelines from the NTA, candidates showing Covid symptoms will appear for the exam in separate rooms.

2) Face masks will be provided to each candidate at the exam centre apart from guidelines on social distancing, use of sanitisers and thermal screening.

3) Exam centre invigilators and candidates will be checked with thermo guns at the entry point for body temperature.

4) Each candidate will have to produce self-declaration certificate stating that they do not have any Covid-like symptoms and have not come in contact with anybody who tested positive.

5) Candidate will be denied entry to the examination hall if they violate the Covid directives.

6) In an effort to avoid crowding at the time of entry into the exam halls, candidates will be given staggered reporting slots.

7) While entering the exam hall, candidates will have to maintain a gap of at least 6 feet from each other.

8) Candidates are required to sanitise their hands with soap before making entry to exam hall.