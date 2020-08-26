NEET, JEE Main 2020: In the middle of growing agitation against the National Testing Agency (NTA) for conducting NEET and JEE exam 2020 in September, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday requested fellow her state governments to challenge the Supreme Court order and give millions of students a breather amid coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Refusal to Compensate States on GST is Nothing Short of Betrayal by Centre, Says Sonia Gandhi at Chief Ministers' Meet

"This will be my request to all state governments, let us do it together, let us go to Supreme Court and postpone the exam for the time being until and unless the situation allows students to sit for JEE/NEET exam," Banerjee urged during a virtual meeting chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

A video conference meeting was called earlier today by the Congress supremo with CMs of seven states, including that of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, to deliberate on JEE Main and NEET UG exams and the newly introduced National Education Policy (NEP 2020), aside from issues related to Good and Services Tax (GST).

Banerjee has already written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to intervene and file a review petition against the top court’s order to conduct exams.

She urged PM Modi to appreciate the sensitivity of the matter and consider taking necessary action for postponing these exams until the public health situation becomes conducive again.

Meanwhile, Gandhi claimed that the BJP government at Centrea was “uncaringly” dealing with issues surrounding students and education.

The NTA has remained firm on its decision to conduct the JEE and NEET 2020 exams despite students’ repeated refusals owing to the risks associated with COVID-19 infection.

While NTA has already issued the NEET 2020 admit cards, students across the nation are now planning a protest raising ‘Black Flags’ from their homes at 8 AM tomorrow.