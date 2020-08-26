NEET, JEE Main 2020: Hours after seven non-BJP state governments decided to file a review petition to the Supreme Court against its decision on NEET and JEE Main exam 2020, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama claimed that the opposition was considering the interest of only “a small section of students”. Also Read - NEET 2020: Over 4 Lakh Admit Cards Downloaded in 3 Hours Amid Protest Over Entrance Exams

"Over 90% of students appeared in Gujarat Common Entrance Exam held recently which shows students want to study. The opposition is not considering the interest of such students. Only a small section of students are opposing," the minister said, referring to GUJCET 2020 that was held this Monday.

Of the total 1.27 lakh students who had registered for the Gujarat CET this year, about 1.06 lakh candidates took the exam that was cancelled three times already due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, at least 21,000 students decided to not take the exam, of which some 11,000 had not even downloaded the hall ticket.

It must, however, be noted that those who appeared for the test were relieved as most students found the paper relatively easy.

However, since the entrances of the National Testing Agency – JEE Main and NEET UG – are conducted on a national level, the agitation has increased as students are worried about their safety.

During a virtual meeting with chief ministers of seven states convened by Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged her fellow state chiefs to challenge the Supreme Court order together and give millions of students a breather amid coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy were also part of the meeting.

“We have to work together and fight together against the Central government,” Gandhi said at the meeting while endorsing Banerjee and Thackeray.

“This will be my request to all state governments, let us do it together, let us go to Supreme Court and postpone the exam for the time being until and unless the situation allows students to sit for JEE/NEET exam,” said Mamata Banerjee at the meeting.

“The exams are in September. Why should the lives of students be put at risk? We have written to the PM, but there has been no response. If the Prime Minister does not listen to us, then we all (States) collectively should approach the Supreme Court,” she asserted.

“We should decide whether we have to fight or fear,” said Thackeray.

Notably, Banerjee has already written two letters to PM Modi earlier asking him to intervene as the situation was “very serious”.