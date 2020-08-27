NEET, JEE Main 2020: Amid students protesting against the NTA’s decision to hold NEET, JEE Main exams 2020, nearly 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have opined that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams — JEE-Mains and NEET – any further will mean compromising on the future of students. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: After NTA's Nod to Conduct Exams, Students Plan 'Protest From Home' Tomorrow From 8 AM | Check Latest Updates Here

“Youths and students are the future of the nation but in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too. There are lot of apprehensions about admission and classes which need to be resolved at the earliest,” the letter read.

Many people across the country have shown reservations about holding of the NEET, JEE Main exams 2020, students included, amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. However, the academicians, in the letter, attacked them saying they were trying to “play with future of students to propel their own political agenda”.

Like every year, this year too millions of students have passed their Class 12 exams and are now waiting at home to eagerly take the next step, the letter said.

“The government has announced the dates for JEE-Mains and NEET…any further delay in conducting the exams will result in waste of precious year for students. The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government,” it said.

The signatories include academicians from the Delhi University, IGNOU, Lucknow University, JNU, BHU, IIT Delhi and Indian academicians from foreign universities such as University of London, University of California, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Ben Gurion University, Israel, among others.

“We strongly believe that the central government will successfully conduct the JEE and NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future of students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out,” it added.

As per the latest announcements from the NTA, the JEE Main 2020 and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September. The NEET will be held on September 13 while JEE Main from September 1 to 6.

The issue, which has been a matter of intense public discourse for the past few months, has evoked contrasting views with many backing the holding of the tests arguing that not doing so would result in a zero academic year for students, while the Opposition and a section of activists demanding their postponement in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.