NEET, JEE Main 2020: As the debate around the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to hold NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams rages, congress leaders have choined the chorus against the Centre's move to comduct these exams given the pandemic is only getting worse in the country. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged the Centre as well as the Supreme Court to postpone the NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams due to the COVID pandemic, which will risk health and lives of many students.

"Every day more than 70,000 cases of coronavirus are being reported in the country. But amid this situation, NEET- JEE exams are being conducted. If anything happens to the students then who will be responsible for it?" Singh asked in a statement.

"I pray to you with folded hands to postpone the exams for at least 3-6 months. When the coronavirus graph starts flattening or the number of cases starts reducing, then you can hold these exams through physical distancing," he added.

In a similar echo, congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also appealed to the Centre to not hesitate to post the NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams and “behave sensitively” towards the demands of students and teachers.

“The centre should take a decision quickly as little is left. The government should not hesitate to postpone the exam. The government should consider the feelings of students and parents. I hope the government will behave sensitively and postpone the exams,” Gehlot said.

“Whereas the NEET and JEE are all India level exams and lakhs of students will take the exams. The Centre should take an appropriate decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, six states, led by opposition parties, on Friday moved the Supreme Court, urging it to review its earlier order to not postpone NEET and JEE exams, scheduled to be held in September. The education ministry had Thursday made it clear that there will be no second thought over the holding of the NEET, JEE Main 2020 examinations on the scheduled date as it is an issue of the students’ career.