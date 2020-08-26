New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests against holding of of NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will today hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of various states including that of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. As per reports, there will be a deliberation on NEET, JEE main exams 2020 row, and issues related to Good and Services Tax (GST). The meeting will be held via video conference at 2.30 pm today. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Education Minister Defends Decision to Conduct Exams, Says 'Had Been Under Constant Pressure From Parents, Students'

This comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced that it will hold NEET, JEE main 2020 exams as per the schedule; JEE Main from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13. Prior to this, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of the NEET, JEE main 2020 exam.

Many ministers have raised their concerns against conducting NEET,JEE main 2020 exams. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on the holding of JEE/NEET examinations during the ongoing pandemic and sought his intervention.

Banerjee also requested the Centre to consider appealing to the Supreme Court to review its decision on holding JEE/NEET examinations in the interest of the student community.

Another issue which is likely to come up is Good and Services Tax (GST). The Good and Services Tax (GST) revenue collections in July totalled Rs 87,422 crore. 14 per cent less than in the past year as economic activities slowed down due to countrywide lockdown, the Union Ministry said on August 1

The total revenue earned by the Central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of July is Rs 39,467 crores for the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) and Rs 40,256 crore for the Goods and Service Tax (SGST).