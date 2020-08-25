NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: After witnessing massive support from state governments and students and other political leaders calling for postponement of NEET, JEE Main 2020, Rajya Sabha MP Subramaniam Swamy on Tuesday asked why the Centre is so obstinate. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: After Urging Centre, Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi to Postpone Exams

Taking to Twitter, Swamy said that the time has come for PM Modi to take a call and order the postponement of the exams.

"With so many state governments calling for postponement of NEET/JEE examination, and even Allen Coaching also, why the Ministry of Education being so obstinate ? PM Modi must take a call and order the postponement—now," he said in a tweet.

With so many State Governments calling for postponement of NEET/JEE examination, and even Allen Coaching also, why the Ministry of Education being so obstinate ? PM Modi must take a call and order the postponement—now — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 25, 2020

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha MP said if the Central government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be a ‘giant mistake’ like the ‘Nasbandi’ in 1976 that resulted in the undoing of the Indira Gandhi government in 1977.

“If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories,” Swamy had said in a tweet.

This reaction from Swamy comes amid the demands from students, parents and political leaders to postpone the entrance exams keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in the country.

The mass ruckus has broken out across the country after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the JEE (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the Centre to take steps for postponing the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as it will be unsafe for students to physically appear in the exams in this pandemic time.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Modi to postpone the JEE and NEET exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, saying lives of students should not be put at risk by taking such unilateral and bureaucratic decisions.