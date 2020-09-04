NEET, JEE Main 2020: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review plea filed by six-opposition ruled states against the Court’s August 17 ruling which mandated the National Testing Agency (NTA)’s decision to hold NEET, JEE exams in September. These states had moved the Court seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams citing increased health risk to students’ life due to the ongoing pandemic. Also Read - Row Over NEET, JEE Main 2020: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea of 6 States Today

More details will be added to the story. Also Read - SC Issues Notice on Andhra Pradesh Govt's Plea to Make English as Medium of Education in its Schools

Also Read - Supreme Court Dismissed Netflix Plea And Restrained Them From Releasing Bad Boys Billionaires