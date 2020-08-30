NEET, JEE 2020 Latest News: With just a few days left for the NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday said it will take all possible necessary precautionary measures for the safety of the students. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: 'Please Listen to Students & Behave Sensitively,' Ashok Gehlot & Digvijaya Singh Join Chorus Against NTA's Move to Hold Exams

Issuing a statement, the state government said that the safety measures include enforcing necessary physical distancing and limiting the number of students at each centre conducting the entrance exams.

In this regard, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has instructed all the district magistrates to do the needful.

Prior to this, the Odisha government said it will provide free transportation and accommodation facilities to the candidates appearing for the JEE (Main) and NEET in the state.

In a statement, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that the will provide free transportation and accommodation to those who do not have any arrangement.

The Chief Secretary said there will be no restrictions on travel movement of the candidates, their parents and others due to the Covid-19 lockdown in Odisha.

Meanwhile, the IIT Delhi Director has also urged the institute’s alumni to help the students who will appear for the exams. As per reports, a new portal will be launched for students soon to help the students.

The NEET will be held on September 13 and the engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1 to 6.

Over 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Mains 2020, and over 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.