NEET, JEE Main 2020: Amid the growing disenchantment over National Testing Agency (NTA)'s decision of going ahead with the NEET, JEE 2020 exams, the education ministry will issue a video statement on the issue at 3 PM Thursday. If reports are to believed, the video which will be issued shortly will also respond to criticism by state government over holding of the NEET, JEE 2020 exams.

On Wednesday, non-BJP chief ministers of 7 states decided to move the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the NEET, JEE 2020 exams during the pandemic, which they said, will risk health of students. Moreover, other political parties like DMK and AAP also joined the growing chorus against the holding of the NEET, JEE 2020 exams at a time when COVID-19 cases were rising across the country.

Apart from this, the Congress is planning to stage protests by its state units on August 28 in front of central government offices at state and district headquarters, besides a nationwide online campaign, #SpeakUpForStudentSaftey.

Defending the NTA’s move, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the decision to hold NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams was due to “constant pressure from parents and students”

Talking to government broadcaster DD News, the education minister had asserted, “We have been under constant pressure from parents and students, asking why we are not allowing JEE and NEET. The students were very worried. In their minds they were thinking for how long will they continue to study?.”

Notably, the JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams will be held on the dates announced earlier, which are 1st to 6th September and 13th September respectively.