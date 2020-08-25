NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest Updates: Amid massive requests from state governments, activists and political leaders, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday issued a fresh notification and confirmed that the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (UG) will be conducted as per the schedule and the entrance examinations will not be postponed. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: File Review Petition Against SC Order, Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi

"The JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams will be held on the dates announced earlier, which are 1st to 6th September and 13th September respectively," the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in the new circular.

Notably, these exams have been postponed a number of times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday evening, the NTA said that the admit cards for NEET (UG) 2020 will be released soon. It had earlier released the admit cards for JEE examination.

Fresh guidelines:

1) The NTA has ensured that more than 99% candidates get their first choice of Centre Cities in both of these examinations.

2) The number of Examination Centres has been increased from 570 to 660 for JEE main, and 2546 to 3843 for NEET-UG 2020.

3) JEE (Main) will be Computer Based Test (CBT) and NEET (UG) will be pen paper-based test.

4) The number of shifts has been increased from 8 to 12 for JEE Main, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced to 85000 from 1.32 lakh.

5) Keeping social distancing norms in mind, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats for JEE (Main). And for NEET(UG), the number of candidates per room has been reduced to 12 from 24.

6) To maintain social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered.

7) Advisory guiding candidates about the Do’s and Don’ts for proper social distancing has also been issued.

This year, over 8.58 lakh and 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) respectively.