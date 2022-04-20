NEET, JEE Main 2022 Latest Update: For the candidates who are preparing for the NEET, JEE Main 2022, here’s a big update for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again brought back the age factor as one of the criteria for breaking ties in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. The NTA was applying this rule until 2020 but in a major shift, it dropped the age factor from the tie-breaking policy last year.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Registration Reopens For Session 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

Moreover, the NTA this year is adding another feature in the tie-breaking policy of NEET 2022 and JEE Main 2022– application numbers in ascending order. In case, two candidates score the same marks or percentile in the entrance examinations and their ties cannot be resolved using other methods, the one who applied for the exam before will be given priority in the merit list.

What is the method for breaking tie in JEE Main 2022: The tie between two candidates who have obtained equal scores in paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) will be resolved in the following manner in descending order:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Physics NTA score in Chemistry Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry The candidate older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

What is the method for breaking tie in NEET 2022: The candidate who obtain higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) will be given preference in the merit list, followed by

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile Chemistry

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile in Physics

Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics

Candidate older in age, followed by

Application number in ascending order

It must be noted that in NEET 2020, two candidates – Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Uttar Pradesh’s Akanksha Singh – had scored 720 out of 720, but Soyeb was given the all India rank 1 due to his older age.

However, the NTA in the following year dropped the age factor for determining ranks and multiple candidates had secured the top ranks based on it. The NTA later said the age criterion will factor in the counselling process. The NTA this year will use the age limit and application numbers as two criteria for determining the ranks.