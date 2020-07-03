New Delhi: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, NEET and JEE main examinations 2020 have been postponed till September. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal made the announcement, based on a report submitted by a panel of experts. Also Read - JEE Main 2020 Exam: Admit Cards to be Released on December 6, Download From nta.ac.in

"Keeping in mind safety of students&to ensure quality education we've decided to postpone JEE&NEET examinations. JEE Main exam will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET exam will be held on 13th Sept", said Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal