NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will conclude the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate(NEET-UG) Counselling Mop-up round, today March 14, 2022. Candidates can now start with the choice locking process through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. The choice locking facility will be available from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM on March 14, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Step by Step guide to lock choices

Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in.

Click on the ‘ UG Medical Counselling’ option and then click on the ‘ Online registration ‘ link.

option and then click on the ‘ ‘ link. Enter the required credentials such as NEET-UG roll number and other required credentials to log in.

and other required credentials to log in. Now, Fill in the choices of course and college.

Cross-check and lock the choices through the options on the website.

Submit the locked choices.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

According to the given NEET-UG Counselling Schedule, the respective Universities/ Institutes will conduct the verification of internal candidates on March 15, and March 16, 2022.

The processing of seat allotment will be held on March 17 and March 18, 2022. The seat allotment result for Mop-up Round will be declared on March 19, 2022. Candidates can report at allotted institutions from March 20 to March 27, 2022. For more details, check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule.

