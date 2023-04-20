Home

‘Resolve Matter As Soon As Possible,’ FORDA Writes to Delhi Medical Council Over Pending Internship of FMGs Candidate

FMGs Pending Internship Latest News: The National Medical Commission(NMC) website clearly states that 300 seats are available for FMGs across medical institutions in Delhi.

FMGs Pending Internship Latest News: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a professional association for resident doctors in India, has written a letter to the President of the Delhi Medical Council highlighting the pending internship of Foreign Medical Graduates(FMG) candidates in Delhi. Taking to the Microblogging site, FORDA wrote,” #FMG candidates have been waiting for their internships to start since 2 months now. Requesting @dr_arunkgupta & @GirishTyagiDMC to kindly look into the matter and help find a swift solution. If provisions are made by @NMC_IND, they should be adhered to by all the colleges.”

FORDA said that they have noticed that despite the application process closing in February 23, FMGs who have passed the FMGE examination are yet to be assigned seats for internships in various medical colleges and hospitals in Delhi, which is done every year through the portal and website of Delhi Medical Council.

#FMG candidates have been waiting for their internships to start since 2 months now. Requesting @dr_arunkgupta & @GirishTyagiDMC to kindly look into the matter and help find a swift solution. If provisions are made by @NMC_IND, they should be adhered to by all the colleges.… pic.twitter.com/3AK0YPRQVd — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) April 20, 2023

The National Medical Commission(NMC) website clearly states that 300 seats are available for FMGs across medical institutions in Delhi. However, candidates, have been left without a clear timetable for the commencement of their internships, which is concerning and unfair. “It is unacceptable that FMGs have been left waiting for over two months for their internships to begin, while their counterparts in other states have already commenced their internships,” FORDA in a letter said.

Taking to Twitter, one aspirant wrote, “They should provide the internships as soon as possible.” Echoing similar concerns another aspirant wrote,”@narendramodi @myogiadityanath Please put some focus in this.. We have cleared our fmge exam on january 2023 but not getting any internship in India specially in delhi and uttar pradesh. We need your support. Please kindly help us.”

This is not only happening in one state many students from different states (Rajasthan, delhi, J and K,uttarpradesh….) waiting for there internship and want to serve there motherland plz 🙏 plz look into this matter n kindly help us as soon as possible — Dr. priya (@Priyaperu26) April 20, 2023

“This is not only happening in one state many students from different states (Rajasthan, delhi, J and K,uttarpradesh….) waiting for there internship and want to serve there motherland plz 🙏 plz look into this matter n kindly help us as soon as possible,” added another aspirant.

“FMGs play a vital role in our healthcare system and should not be subjected to undue delay. We trust that your office will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter as soon as possible, an in the larger interest of these anxious candidates,” the letter further reads.

