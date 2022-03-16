NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will end the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate(Neet UG-2o21) Counselling Mop-Up Round today, March 16, 2022. Candidates can register themselves through the MCC’s website —mcc.nic.in.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 4 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts; Apply Online at sbi.co.in

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps to Register For Mop-Up Round

Step 1: Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UG Medical Counselling option.

Step 3: Click on Online Registration Option.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as NEET UG Counselling Roll number and other credentials to log in.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the application.

Step 7: Download and save the application form for future use.

For more updates, visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, MCC —mcc.nic.in.