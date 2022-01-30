NEET UG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate( NEET-UG 2021) registration process for Round 1 Counselling will end today, as of January 30, 2022. Candidates can submit their application form up to 12:00 PM(noon) through the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in. Note, the fee payment window will be available till 3:00 PM as of January 30, whereas candidates can fill their choices up to 11:55 PM.Also Read - Indian Army AMC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 47 Group C Posts; Apply From This Date | Check Details Here

According to the NEET UG counseling revised schedule, the Choice Filling for Round-1 will end on January 30, 2022(up to 11:55 P.M). The Processing of seat allotment will begin from January 31, 2022. The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be declared on February 01, 2022. Candidates can report for Round 1 from February 2 to February 7, 2022(5:00 PM).

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Step by Step Guide to Register