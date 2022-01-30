NEET UG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate( NEET-UG 2021) registration process for Round 1 Counselling will end today, as of January 30, 2022. Candidates can submit their application form up to 12:00 PM(noon) through the official website of the Medical Counselling Committeemcc.nic.in. Note, the fee payment window will be available till 3:00 PM as of January 30, whereas candidates can fill their choices up to 11:55 PM.Also Read - Indian Army AMC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 47 Group C Posts; Apply From This Date | Check Details Here

According to the NEET UG counseling revised schedule, the Choice Filling for Round-1 will end on January 30, 2022(up to 11:55 P.M). The Processing of seat allotment will begin from January 31, 2022. The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be declared on February 01, 2022. Candidates can report for Round 1 from February 2 to February 7, 2022(5:00 PM).

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Step by Step Guide to Register

  1. Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.
  2. Now click on the UG Medical Counselling option.
  3. Click on the ”Online registration” option.
  4. Enter the required credentials such as Counselling services, Roll number, password, and security pin, and click on the ”sign-in” option.
  5.  Now, fill the application form. Upload the necessary documents.
  6. Pay the required registration fee and submit the form.
  7. Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here’s the Direct Link to Register For NEET UG Counselling 2021