The candidates who are preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2021, we have some important news for you. The Admit Cards for the test will be released today. As per the official notification released by the National Education Board, the admit cards are scheduled to be released online from today – December 9, 2020. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of the board for more details.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Go to the official website nbe.edu.in

On the home page, navigate to NEET MDS 2021 and click on the link

On the new window, a link for NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card Download would be activated once released – click on it

Enter the registration number and password as provided at the time of filling the online application form and submit

Your admit card would be displayed on the screen

Click on Print Admit Card option to take a printout

The examination would be conducted in online mode on December 16, 2020. Result is scheduled to be announced by December 31, 2020.

Details regarding the examination centre and reporting time would be printed on the admit card.

Also, this year, due to the restrictions and social distancing norms, the candidates have been asked to report earlier than usual.