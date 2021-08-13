NEET MDS 2021: The authorities on Friday released the Counselling Schedule of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Master of Dental Surgery, NEET MDS 2021. According to the schedule announced by the authorities, the NEET MDS Counselling and registrations would begin on August 20, 2021. It would be held in two rounds. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can check the detailed schedule on mcc.nic.in.Also Read - NEET 2021 Application Correction Window Opens Today: Here’s How to do it on nta.ac.in

NEET MDS 2021 Counselling Schedule has also been announced by Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya via his Twitter handle. The Minister wrote, "Medical Counselling Committee under @MoHFW_INDIA will be conducting MDS counselling as per the given schedule. This will benefit the candidates and enable them to join their respective hospitals and serve the public with dedication. My best wishes to all candidates!"

Round 1 Schedule

Name of EventDate(s)
Registration, Fee Payment, Choice FillingAugust 20 to 24, 2021
Choice Filling and LockingAugust 21 to 24, 2021 till 11:55pm
Processing of Seat AllotmentAugust 25 to 26, 2021
ResultAugust 27, 2021
ReportingAugust 28 to September 1, 2021

Round 2 Schedule

Name of EventDate(s)
Registration, Fee Payment, Choice FillingSeptember 6 to 9, 2021
Choice Filling and LockingSeptember 7 to 10, 2021
Processing of Seat AllotmentSeptember 11 to 12, 2021
ResultSeptember 13, 2021
ReportingSeptember 14 to 18, 2021

The candidates must undergo document verification and even pay the requisite fee for a confirmation of the seat. The official notice even reads, “Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining /Vacant seats to State Quota (at 6:00PM) 18th September 2021(Only 50% All India Quota).”