NEET MDS 2021: The authorities on Friday released the Counselling Schedule of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Master of Dental Surgery, NEET MDS 2021. According to the schedule announced by the authorities, the NEET MDS Counselling and registrations would begin on August 20, 2021. It would be held in two rounds. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can check the detailed schedule on mcc.nic.in.

NEET MDS 2021 Counselling Schedule has also been announced by Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya via his Twitter handle. The Minister wrote, "Medical Counselling Committee under @MoHFW_INDIA will be conducting MDS counselling as per the given schedule. This will benefit the candidates and enable them to join their respective hospitals and serve the public with dedication. My best wishes to all candidates!"

CLICK HERE FOR NOTIFICATION

Round 1 Schedule

Name of Event Date(s) Registration, Fee Payment, Choice Filling August 20 to 24, 2021 Choice Filling and Locking August 21 to 24, 2021 till 11:55pm Processing of Seat Allotment August 25 to 26, 2021 Result August 27, 2021 Reporting August 28 to September 1, 2021

Round 2 Schedule

Name of Event Date(s) Registration, Fee Payment, Choice Filling September 6 to 9, 2021 Choice Filling and Locking September 7 to 10, 2021 Processing of Seat Allotment September 11 to 12, 2021 Result September 13, 2021 Reporting September 14 to 18, 2021

The candidates must undergo document verification and even pay the requisite fee for a confirmation of the seat. The official notice even reads, “Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining /Vacant seats to State Quota (at 6:00PM) 18th September 2021(Only 50% All India Quota).”