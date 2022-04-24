New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS 2022 on Monday, April 24, 2022. The NEET MDS 2022 is going to be held on Monday, May 2, 2022. The eligible candidates could check the official website natboard.edu.in for admit cards and other important details related to NEET MDS.Also Read - NEET MDS 2022: Selective Edit Window For Application Correction Opens at nbe.edu.in| Check Details Here

“NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). No other entrance examination, either at the state or the Institution level, shall be valid for entry to MDS courses. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country,” NBEMS information bulletin read. Also Read - FMGE June Session 2022: Registration Process Ends Today at nbe.edu.in; Check Steps to Apply

How To Download NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card:

After the admit cards are released, the candidates can visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in Click the exams tab on the homepage Go to NEET MDS option Click on the ‘NEET MDS’ link Submit your credentials and log in Your admit card will be displayed on the screen, download. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

NEET-MDS 2022 Exam

NEET MDS is the main exam held for PG Dental courses. The paper will be of total 960 marks, with candidates required to attempt 240 questions. For every correct answer, four marks will be rewarded, for every incorrect answer, negative marking of minus 1 will be done and zero marks will be given for questions that were not attempted. Also Read - NEET PG 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Today; Here's How To Make Changes at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET MDS scores are accepted by most of the dental colleges in India. The NEET MDS 2022 Exam will be held on May 2, 2022 from 9 AM to 12 PM for admission into various courses under Masters of Dental Surgery