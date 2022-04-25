NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will soon release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery(NEET MDS 2022) today. As per the official notification, the NEET MDS 2022 admit card will be released on April 25 on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Registration Ends Today: Here's How to Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

What is the Official Website to Download NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card?

NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the ‘Examinations’ section available on the homepage.

Now click on to NEET MDS option.

Look for the ‘NEET MDS 2022 admit card ’ link.

’ link. Enter your login credentials and click on submit option.

Your NEET MDS 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

NEET MDS 2022: Check Exam Pattern

This year, the NEET MDS 2022 Exam will be held on May 2, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon for admission into various courses under Masters of Dental Surgery. The paper will be of a total of 960 marks, with candidates required to attempt 240 questions. Also Read - GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration For 3137 Posts to Begin From April 26| Read Details Here

For every correct answer, candidates will be rewarded with four marks, for every incorrect answer, a negative marking of minus 1 will be done and zero marks will be given for questions that were not attempted. Also Read - NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakhs; Apply For Visiting Faculty Posts at nitrkl.ac.in