NEET MDS 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science(NBEMS) has reopened the application window for NEET MDS 2022, today, March 21, 2022. Eligible candidates can register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET MDS 2022) through the official website, nbe.edu.in. As per the official notification, the registration link has been activated today at 3:00 PM.

The last date to apply for NEET MDS 2022 is March 30, 2022. As per the notice, the exam will be conducted on May 2 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon.

Important Dates

Re-opening of Registration window for submission of Online Application: March 21, 2022 (3PM Onwards)

to 30th March 2022 (Till 11:55PM)

to 30th March 2022 (Till 11:55PM) Edit Window(Only for those submitting applications during 21.03.2022 to 30.03.2022): 1 st April 2022 to 4th April 2022

Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images (Only for those submitting application during

21.03.2022 to 30.03.2022): 11th April 2022 to 13th April 2022

21.03.2022 to 30.03.2022): 11th April 2022 to 13th April 2022 Issuance of Admit Cards: 25th April 2022

Date of Examination: 2 nd May 2022

How to Register For NEET MDS 2022:

Go to the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in.

Click on the NEET-MDS section.

section. Click on NEET MDS Application Link.

Enter the required details to register yourself.

Once registered, log in again to fill out the form.

Fill in the online application form.

Pay the application fee.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future use.

NEET MDS 2022: Click Here to Apply

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the NEET-MDS 2022 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centres across the country. Candidates can check the official notification from the link given below.