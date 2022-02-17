NEET-MDS 2022: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Thursday extended the date of NEET-MDS 2022 by 4-6 weeks and the date of completion of compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses has been fixed at 31st July instead of 31st March this year.Also Read - Bill Against NEET Exam Unanimously Passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly Through Voice Vote

Earlier today, the cutoff date for internship completion for NEET PG 2022 was extended by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The cutoff date for internship completion for NEET PG 2022 has now been extended to July 31. The official notification can be checked by candidates at natboard.edu.in.

"In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 04.02.2022 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. F. No. U11011/06/2021-MEC dated 15.02.2022, the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2022 has been extended to 31.07.2022," the notification read.