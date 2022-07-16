NEET MDS 2022 Merit List: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) has declared the NEET MDS 2022 Merit List for AIQ seats. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS 2022 exam can download it through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. It is to be noted that NEET MDS 2022 Merit list has been published on Friday, July 15, 2022.Also Read - RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Date Released on rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Schedule Here

As per the earlier notification, the NEET MDS examination was held on May 2, 2022. The Board announced the NEET MDS result on May 27, 2022. According to the official notice released by NBEMS, the Individual scorecard for NEET-MDS 2022 All India 50% quota seats will be available for download at NBEMS website nbe.edu.in on/after July 27, 2022.

Below are the steps and a direct link to download the NEET MDS 2022 Merit list.

How to Download NEET MDS 2022 Merit List?

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “नीट-एमडीएस 2022-अखिल भारतीय 50% कोटा सीटों का परिणाम सह स्कोरकार्ड। / Subject: Result Cum scorecard for NEET-MDS 2022 – All India 50% Quota Seats.”

A new PDF document will open.

Click on the link given in the PDF document.

The NEET MDS 2022 Merit List will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NEET MDS 2022 Rank list and take a printout of it for future use.

NEET MDS 2022 Cut-off scores

NEET MDS 2022: Cut-off scores (out of 960) for All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses (2022 admission session) is as follows:

General/EWS (50th percentile): 263

SC/ST/OBC including PwD of SC/ST/OBC: (40th percentile): 227

UR-PwD (45th percentile): 245

For more details, visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.