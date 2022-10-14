NEET MDS 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday released the revised cut-off scores of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam. Now the candidates can check the NEET MDS cut off score on the official website at natboard.edu.in.Also Read - IIM CAT Admit Card To UPSC Mobile App: Important Education Events For This Month

The candidates must note that the Board conducted the NEET MDS 2022 exam on May 2 and the results were declared on May 27.

"It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022", reads the official website.

As per the results, the NEET MDS minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

This time, the Union Health Ministry has lowered the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET MDS, 2022 by 25.714 percentile for each category including General, SC, ST, OBC and UR-PWD.

NEET MDS Revised Cut-Off scores

Category NEET MDS Qualifying Percentile (Old) Cut-off score out of 960 (Old) NEET MDS Qualifying Percentile (New) Cut-off score out of 960 (New) General Category (UR/EWS) 50th Percentile 263 24.286th Percentile 174 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 227 14.286th Percentile 138 UR-PwD 45th Percentile 245 19.286th Percentile 157

According to the official notification, the NEET MDS cut-off for the General category is lowered to 24.286th percentile and the qualifying cut-off score to 174. Previously, it was 50th percentile and 263 respectively.

For the SC, ST, OBC candidates, the qualifying percentile is 14.286 and for UR-PWD candidates it is 19.286.

NEET MDS result 2022: Here’s how to check