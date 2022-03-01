NEET MDS 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has announced the new exam dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS exam 2022. As per the notice, the exam will be conducted on May 2 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. Candidates can check the official notice on the website – natboard.edu.in.Also Read - Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For 159 Posts at patnahighcourt.gov.in| Details Inside

Earlier, the Board has scheduled the exam to be conducted on March 6, 2022, but it got postponed. The online application window will reopen from March 21, 2022 (3.00 PM onwards). Candidates can apply online till March 30, 2022.

NEET-MDS 2022: Check Important Dates

Re-opening of Registration window for submission of Online Application: March 21, 2022 (3:00 PM Onwards)

to March 30, 2022 (Till 11:55 PM)

to March 30, 2022 (Till 11:55 PM) Edit Window (Only for those submitting applications during March 21 to March 30): April 1 to April 4, 2022.

Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images: April 11 to April 13, 2022.

Issuance of Admit Cards: April 25, 2022

Date of Examination: May 2, 2022

The official notice issued reads, "Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid theexamination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 during 4th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during aforementioned windows."

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the NEET-MDS 2022 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centres across the country.

