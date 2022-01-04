NEET MDS 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has announced the exam dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS exam 2022. As per the notice, the exam will be conducted on March 6, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the website – natboard.edu.in. The registration link will be activated at 3 pm today.

Candidates can apply online till January 24, 2022. The examination will be conducted on March 6, 2022, and the result will be declared by the Board by March 21, 2022. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences shall conduct the NEET-MDS 2022 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centres across the country.

NEET MDS 2022: How to apply

To apply for the exam candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. Click on NEET MDS link available on the home page. Register yourself and fill in the application form. Once done make the payment of examination fees. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET MDS 2022: Examination fee

For general and OBC category candidates will have to pay ₹4425/- as examination fee + GST and for SC, ST and PWD category candidates, a total amount of ₹3245/- will have to be paid that includes examination fees and GST.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam for admission to MDS courses under various universities and institutions across India. Admissions to AIIMS New Delhi, however, are not covered under the exam. Only those who have a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree are eligible to apply for the entrance exam. The applicant also should have undergone a 12-month compulsory rotatory internship or practical training by March 31.