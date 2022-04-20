NEET MDS 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science(NBEMS) on Wednesday opened the selective edit window for NEET MDS 2022. According to the official notification, candidates who failed to upload the images in their application form as per image upload guidelines are required to rectify it by visiting the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in. Applicants can rectify the incorrect images till 11:55 PM of April 22, 2022.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration For 168 Posts Begins at dsssb.delhi.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

The official notification released by NBEMS reads, "All such candidates are being informed once again through emails to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. They shall be able to rectify the incorrect images in their application form during a selective edit window starting from 20.04.2022 (10AM onwards) till 22.04.2022 (till 11:55 PM)."

NEET MDS 2022: Here’s How to Make Changes in the Application Form

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science at nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on NEET -MDS Section.

Section. Now click on the Application link option.

Click on the Applicant Login option.

Make changes to the application form accordingly.

Once done, save the application form.

Save, Download the application formand take a printout of it for future reference.

Note, Admit cards may not be issued to candidates who fail to rectify the incorrect images in their application form. NBEMS has also released an official notification for the same. One can download the notice from the link given below.