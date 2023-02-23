Home

Education

NEET MDS 2023 Admit card Out at nbe.edu.in; Check Reporting Time, Exam Date, Barred Items Here

NEET MDS 2023 Admit card Out at nbe.edu.in; Check Reporting Time, Exam Date, Barred Items Here

NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card 2023: All those candidates who have registered for the medical entrance examination can check and download the NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website of nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the sole exam-conducting body, has released the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-MDS examination. All those candidates who have registered for the medical entrance examination can check and download the NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website of nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Exam Date

NEET-MDS 2023 will be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on March 01, 2023. The syllabus for the exam shall be that of BDS standard and shall cover all the subjects/syllabus taught during the BDS course as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations, 2007 as amended from time to time.

You may like to read

NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Exam Pattern

The examination will be a multiple choice questions test delivered using computers network (CBT) as per scheme prescribed. The exam comprises of 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs.

NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Marking Scheme

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions. For more details, refer to the table given below.

S.NO. RESPONSE MARKS 1 Correct Response 4 Marks 2 Incorrect Response 1 Mark shall be deducted 3 Unattempted Question Zero

NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Reporting Time

Name of the Activities Check Timing Here Allow Candidates to enter the examination

centre and Commence Registration for the test 07:00 AM Entry closes at Examination Center 08:30 AM Grant access for Candidate Login 08:45 AM Candidates log in to read instructions 08:50 AM Exam Start Time 09:00 AM Exam End Time 12:00 PM

NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Exam – List of Barred Items

Candidates will not be allowed to take the following items beyond security check point in examination premises under any circumstances:

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, etc..

Any electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist watch/Health Band, Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc.

All ornaments like bracelets, Ring, Earrings, Nosepin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Necklace with pendants, Badge, Brooch etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap etc.

Any eatable item opened or packed, soft drinks, water bottle etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, for hiding communication devices like wireless/Bluetooth device, spy camera etc.

NBEMS NEET MDS 2023 Exam – List of Items That You Must Carry to Exam Hall

Candidates will be compulsorily required to carry following items with them to the examination.

Face Mask

Exam related documents (Admit card, ID Card etc)

NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 — Direct Link

How to Download NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card

The NEET MDS 2023 admit card contains information such as NEET MDS exam day 2023 guidelines, NEET MDS exam centre details, and reporting time.

Visit the official website — nbe.edu.in

Look for the NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card link.

Enter the NEET MDS credentials and click on the submit option.

Submit and access the NEET MDS 2023 admit card.

Your NEET MDS 2023 Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Frisking (HHMD) will be done at entry to test centre (secure zone) premises. Several aspirants have taken to social media to share images of their NEET MDS admit cards and to express their disappointment that there is no hope for the postponement of the exam.

NEET MDS 2023 Admit Cards Released 💫❤️ Login to your account at https://t.co/YMeBzo2SRp to download the same. pic.twitter.com/oWiVPYXHjp — Dr. Naveen (@SaiNave94278529) February 22, 2023

For more details, please visit the official website of NBEMS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.