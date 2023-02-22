Home

Education

NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card Releasing Today On nbe.edu.in; How To Download, Exam Details Here

NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card Releasing Today On nbe.edu.in; How To Download, Exam Details Here

As per the official schedule released by NBE, the NEET MDS 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on march 1, 2023

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective, Core Exam Tomorrow. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET MDS 2023 Admit card: The National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences will release the admit card for NEET MDS 2023 Today (February 22). The exam will be conducted on March 1. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download their admit card at– nbe.edu.in.

Also Read:

As per the official schedule released by NBE, the NEET MDS 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on march 1, 2023. The NEET MDS Exam is conducted for admissions into various MDS courses available in India.

You may like to read

After NBE issues the admit card, the candidates must check the details on the admit card for errors as the card will act as an identity proof of the candidate. Candidates must ensure these details – Name, Father’s name, Date of birth, Address, and Category are mentioned in the admit card without any errors.

NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How to download

Visit the official website – nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the tab for NEET MDS 2023 A new page will open, click on the link provided for Application Link and then Admit Card Enter your NEET MDS roll number, date of birth and other details Your NEET MDS 2023 Admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future references.

NEET MDS Exam: Important Dates

NEET MDS Admit Card– February 22, 2023

NEET MDS Exam– March 1, 2023

NEET MDS Result– March 31, 2023

All MDS courses and seats available in the all India 50% quota seats, state quota seats, MDS Seats at private dental colleges, institutes and universities, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions and for Short Service Commission in Army Dental Corps – are filled through the NEET MDS Exam. MDS Admissions for AIIMS Delhi are NOT conducted through this exam

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.