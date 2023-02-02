Home

NBE NEET MDS 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Last Date, Editable Fields Here

NBE NEET MDS 2023 Application Correction Window at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in: The last date to make the changes in the NEET MDS application form is February 5.

NEET MDS 2023 application correction window to open today

NEET MDS 2023 Registration: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has opened the edit window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2023) application correction today, February 2, 2023. During this time period, Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET MDS application can make changes, or corrections, to their application form through the official website – NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The last date to make the changes in the NEET MDS application form is February 5.

No new application can be registered or examination fee payment can be made during the edit window. However, the balance fee required, if any, in case of a change in candidate category and/or PwD status can be paid during the edit window.

“In case of changes made in payment dependent fields (such as category and/or PwD status) which requires you to make an additional payment of Rs. 1000/-, such changes will only be saved after a successful payment of balance fee. If the payment of balance fee required is not made or transaction gets failed, changes made in all the fields shall be updated except the payment dependent fields,” NBE in an official notification said.

NEET MDS Editable Fields

Any information mentioned in the application and/or document(s) uploaded therein can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number, and Email ID. Editable information/images/documents can be changed any number of times before finally clicking on “Submit” button. Once the updated information is submitted by clicking the Submit button, no further changes shall be allowed during the edit window.

NEET MDS 2023 Important Dates Here

Online Submission of Applications: 9th January 2023 to 30th January 2023 (Till 11:55 PM)

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: 2nd February 2023 to 5th February 2023

Deficient/Incorrect Images (No further opportunity shall be given): 10th February 2023 to 13th February 2023

Issue of Admit Card: 22nd February 2023

Examination Date: 1st March 2023

Declaration of Result: By 31st March 2023

Cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-MDS 2023: 31st March 2023

How to EDIT NEET MDS Application Form 2023?

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in .

and . On the homepage, click on the NEET-MDS Section.

Click on the “Already Registered? To Login’ option.

Enter your login details. Now, click on the edit window and make changes to the application form.

Once done, submit the NEET PG 2023 application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). For more details, visit the official visit of NBEMS.