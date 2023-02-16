Home

NEET MDS 2023 Exam on March 1; Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Admit Card Here

NEET MDS 2023 Exam: This year, NEET MDS will be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on March 01, 2023.

NBE Issues Important Notice For Chennai Candidates.

NEET MDS 2023 Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS 2023 for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). This year, NEET MDS will be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on March 01, 2023.

The final and selective edit window for the NEET MDS 2023 will open tomorrow, February 17, 2023. Candidates who have failed to upload the images in their NEET MDS application forms as per image upload guidelines can rectify the incorrect images in their registration forms through the official website — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

“Pursuant to the closure of the edit window, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window,” NBE in an official notification said.

“Such candidates shall be allowed to rectify the incorrect images in their applications during 17th February 2023 to 19th February 2023 (till 11:55PM),” NBE in an official notification said.

NBE NEET MDS Exam Notice Direct Link

NBE NEET MDS Exam Pattern Here

The examination will be a multiple choice questions test delivered using computers network (CBT) as

per scheme prescribed.

per scheme prescribed. The exam comprises of 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only.

Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

Time allotted is 3 hrs.

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers.

No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

During the examination candidates are given an option to mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review which means that candidate has been given an option to go through these questions again before the examination time ends.

NBE NEET MDS Marking Scheme Here

Correct Response: 4 Marks

Incorrect Response: 1 Mark shall be deducted

Unattempted Question: Zero

NEET MDS 2023 Exam Timing

Activities Time Allow Candidates to enter the examination

centre and Commence Registration for the test 07:00 AM Entry closes at Examination Center 08:30 AM Grant access for Candidate Login 08:45 AM Candidates log in to read instructions 08:50 AM Exam Start Time 09:00 AM Exam End Time 12:00 PM

The admit card will be issued on Februaury 22. Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBEMS website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/Email. For more details, visit the official website.

