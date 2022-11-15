NEET MDS 2023 Exam Date Revised; Check Schedule at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2023 Date Revised: As per the schedule, the NEET-MDS 2023 examination will be held on March 1, 2023. One can check the schedule by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2023 Date Revised: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2023) examination. As per the schedule, the NEET-MDS 2023 examination will be held on March 1, 2023. One can check the schedule by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in.

“Accordingly, in supersession of the schedule for conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 as notified vide NBEMS notice dated 16.09.2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 now on 1st March 2023,” reads the official notification.

NEET MDS 2023 Old Date Janaury 8, 2023 Revised(NEW) Date March 1, 2023

The NEET MDS 2022 result was declared on May 27. As per the results, the NEET MDS minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. This time, the Union Health Ministry has lowered the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET MDS, 2022 by 25.714 percentile for each category including General, SC, ST, OBC, and UR-PWD.

NEET MDS REVISED CUT-OFF SCORES

Name of the Category NEET MDS Qualifying Percentile (Old) Cut-off score out of 960 (Old) NEET MDS Qualifying Percentile (New) Cut-off score out of 960 (New) General Category (UR/EWS) 50th Percentile 263 24.286th Percentile 174 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 227 14.286th Percentile 138 UR-PwD 45th Percentile 245 19.286th Percentile 157

The NEET MDS revised cut-off score for the General category is 174. The NEET MDS revised cut-off score for the SC, ST and OBC categories is 138 and for the UR-PwD category it is 157. The information bulletin and online application form for NEET-MDS 2023 will be published on the NBEMS website in due course.