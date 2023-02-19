NEET MDS Exam 2023: Qualifying Percentile To Counseling Process; All You Need To Know

Home

The NEET MDS 2023 cutoff percentile is 50th for the General/EWS category, 40th and 45th for SC/ST/OBC (Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC), and UR PwD categories, respectively.

NBE Issues Important Notice For Chennai Candidates.

NEET MDS 2023 Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS 2023 computer-based examination on March 01, 2023. The result for the same will be declared by March 31. Candidates can check and download the NEET MDS result 2023 by visiting the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NBE has also released the NEET MDS 2023 cutoff percentile along with the brochure pdf. The eligibility criteria for participation in counseling towards allotment of MDS seats conducted by DGHS or State Counseling Authority shall be in accordance with MDS Course Regulations, 2017 notified by DCI with prior approval of MoHFW, Govt. of India.

CATEGORY ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA General/EWS 50th Percentile SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile UR PWD 45th Percentile

“Provided further that when the number of qualifying candidates in the respective categories on

the basis of the above mentioned percentile are less than three times the number of vacancies, the cut-off percentile will be automatically lowered in such a manner that the number of eligible candidates shall be minimum three times the number of seats in each respective category,” reads the information bulletin.

NEET-MDS 2023 rank

This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET MDS 2023.

All India 50% quota rank

This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-MDS 2023 and are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MDS Courses (2023-24 admission session). All India 50% quota Category Rank This is the overall merit position of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) as opted by the candidate in the NEET– MDS 2023 amongst the candidates of the same category who are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MDS Courses NEET MDS 2023 Counseling And Reservation Reservation of PG Dental seats shall be as per the norms of the Government of India and respective State Governments as may be applicable. As Per MHA notification dated 4th March 2021, OCI/PIO will be treated as foreigners and only eligible for NRI seats and will NOT be eligible for Indian National seats like All India Quota, State Quota, Paid Management seats of Deemed universities and Private dental colleges. NRI Candidates will be eligible for both NRI Seats and Indian National seats as per their merit. Further, candidates claiming to be NRI, OCI, PIO will not be eligible for reservation under SC/ST/OBC/EWS and will be treated as Unreserved only. OBC – NCL (Non Creamy Layer) as per Central list of OBC are only eligible to claim OBC reservation in the counseling to be conducted by MCC of DGHS including all India 50% quota seats counseling. All applicants for NEET-MDS are accordingly advised to indicate their category as OBC in the application form only if their caste belongs to the Central list of OBCs and they fall under non creamy layer. A separate handbook informing details of the counseling process and applicable reservation shall be released by the designated counseling authority i.e MCC for NEET-MDS 2023. The designated Counseling Authority for NEET-MDS counseling is Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of

DGHS, Govt of India. The admit card will be issued on Februaury 22. Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBEMS website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/Email. For more details, visit the official website.

For more details, visit the official website.