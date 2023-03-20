Top Recommended Stories

NEET MDS Scorecard 2023 LIVE Updates: NBE To Release Scorecards Today At natboard.edu.in; All Details Here

NEET MDS 2023 Scorecard LIVE Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE, is likely to release the scorecard of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 examination.

Published: March 20, 2023 7:05 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

NEET MDS Scorecard 2023 LIVE Updates: The NEET MDS 2023 Scorecard is likely to be released today.

NEET MDS 2023 Scorecard LIVE Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE, is likely to release NEET MDS 2023 Scorecard today. Candidates can download NEET MDS 2023 scorecard from the official websites – natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The NBE had declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 examination  result on March 12. The NEET MDS 2023 Exam was conducted on March 1, 2023. “The validity of the result of NEET-MDS 2023 shall be only for the admission session 2023-24,” the board stated. Stay tuned to this space for all updates related to NEET MDS 2023 scorecard.

NEET MDS 2023 Scorecard LIVE Updates

  • 7:04 AM IST

    NEET MDS Scorecard 2023 LIVE: NBE to release scorecards today | The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE, is expected to release NEET MDS 2023 Scorecard today, March 20.

