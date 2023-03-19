Home

NEET MDS 2023 Scorecard Tomorrow on natboard.edu.in, Check Key Details Here

The board will release the NEET MDS Scorecards on official websites natboard.edu.inand nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE will release the NEET MDS 2023 scorecards tomorrow. The board had earlier released the NEET MDS 2023 results. The candidates who appeared for the examination in March must note that they would be able to check their scorecards from tomorrow. The board will release the NEET MDS Scorecards on official websites natboard.edu.inand nbe.edu.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps below via which the candidates would be able to check the NEET MDS 2023 results.

NEET MDS 2023 Result: How to check:

Visit the NBE website at natboard.edu.in

Click on the link for Result – NEET MDS 2023 under the What’s New tab

NEET MDS Result 2023 will open up on screen

Candidates should search for their roll number in the PDF

They should download the PDF and also save it for future references

Here are some of the key details:

The NEET MDS 2023 Exam was conducted on March 1, 2023.

The individual scorecards for the same, with their detailed performance would be issued by NBE on or after March 20, 2023.

Once the scorecards are released, steps and direct link to check will be updated here.

NEET MDS 2023 is conducted for admissions into MDS Courses for the academic session of 2023 to 2024.

NEET MDS Counselling would begin after the internship deadline for candidates is over, which is, June 30, 2023.

