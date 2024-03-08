Home

NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card Schedule Revised Amid Calls for Exam Postponement Continues

NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card: The National Board of Medical Science, New Delhi has revised the NEET MDS admit card release date. Earlier, scheduled to be released on March 13; now aspirants can access their NEET MDS hall tickets from March 15. Despite the board making a slew of changes such as extending the cut-off date and reopening the registration portal, NBEMS did not postpone the NEET MDS examination from March to July. Candidates will be able to access the NBEMS NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 by visiting the official website at https://natboard.edu.in.

How to Download NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card?

Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and affix firmly their recent (not more than 3 months old) passport-size photograph in the space provided on the admit card. Here’s how you can access the admit card.

Visit the official website of the National Board of Medical Science, New Delhi at natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in/. Look for the link that reads, “Download NEET MDS 2024 Admit card.” Enter the credentials and submit it. Your NEET MDS admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue at as per time indicated in their admit cards. To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report.

The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. This will allow time for security checks, identity verification, and checking in for examination.

The candidate will flash the admit card and ID proof for verification to the exam functionary standing across the table with barcode/QR code reader. Candidate shall be informed about the assigned lab number. Alternatively, the list of Roll numbers and assigned labs shall be displayed outside the test venue.

