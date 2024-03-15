Home

NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card to Release Today Amid Calls For Postponement of Dental Exam

NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card Schedule Revised Amid Calls for Exam Postponement Continues

NEET MDS 2024 admit card will be released today, March 15, 2024, amidst the calls for postponement of the Dental examination. Aspirants, politicians, and other student organizations have urged the National Board of Medical Sciences, New Delhi as well the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, regarding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), National Medicos Organisation (NMO), and the All India Medical Student’s Association(AISU) have urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the NEET MDS 2024 examination to July as the student union claims that several students are set to finish their internships in July or August, making them ineligible for the NEET MDS if the exam is held in March.

