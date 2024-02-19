Home

Postpone NEET MDS 2024: The plea seeking postponement of the NEET MDS 2024 examination and an extension of the internship cut-off date will be heard on February 21, 2024, by the Supreme Court of India.

NEET MDS application form for the academic year 2024 will close today, February 19. Candidates who have successfully submitted their payment for the application during the application submission window will only be allowed to edit their form from February 22 to February 25, 2024. Any information/document can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for the name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email ID. Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the window. The last submitted information will be saved in the records.

Deficiency related to images uploaded (photograph, Signature, Thumb Impression) will be intimated to the concerned candidates and the same can be corrected during the final edit window i.e. March 5 to March 7, 2024. NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). The examination is scheduled to be held on March 18.

NOTE: Candidates can fill up the NEET application at https://nbe.edu.in/ and https://natboard.edu.in/.

Postpone NEET MDS 2024: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea To Postpone Exam; Next Hearing On Feb 21

The plea seeking postponement of the NEET MDS 2024 examination and an extension of the internship cut-off date will be heard on February 21, 2024, by the Supreme Court of India. Earlier, the bench, consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was informed that the decision to hold the NEET MDS on the specified date was manifestly arbitrary. And, the decision was made without factual ascertainment of the internship completion dates despite the specific direction of the Hon’ble High Court of Telangana in 2023.

As per Livelaw report, in 2023, the Telangana High Court(HC) in a writ seeking rescheduling of the NEET MDS 2023 examination disposed of the matter noting, “Before parting with the case we also make it clear from the next academic year the respondent shall take steps to see that all the candidates who have completed MBBS/BDS course across the country a uniform cut off date be fixed and enough care is taken to ensure that sufficient time is granted to all the students to prepare for NEET.”

Medical aspirants have been urging the National Board of Examinations (NBE), Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the NEET MDS 2024 to July and extend the internship cut-off date. Despite multiple requests from students and student unions, NBEMS scheduled the NEET MDS examination on March 18, while the cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the examination will be March 31, 2024.

