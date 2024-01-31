Home

NEET MDS 2024 Application Form RELEASED; Check How To Apply And Last Date Of Application

NEET MDS 2024 Application Form RELEASED; Check How To Apply And Last Date Of Application

NEET MDS 2024

New Delhi: The medical aspirants have been experiencing multiple challenges with respect to their examination dates and dates for application process; in a recent development, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the application form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2024) on the official website. This development comes amid the students’ demand to Postpone NEET MDS, weeks after the NEET PG 2024 Exam Postponement Notice. The NEET MDS 2024 Application Process has begun and the deadline for the same has also been announced. Read to know how to apply for NEET MDS 2024, last date of application, eligibility criteria and other important exam-related details…

