NEET MDS 2024 Application: NBEMS MDS 2024 Eligibility Criteria For Foreign Nationals, All India 50% Quota Seats

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948. Check NEET MDS 2024 application form, registration link, eligibility criteria, and other details.

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Pattern

NEET MDS 2024: Despite multiple demands to postpone the NEET MDS 2024 to July, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS notification along with the application form. NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). Candidates can fill up the NEET MDS 2024 application form at https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in/. Before filling up the online application form, you must check the eligibility criteria for 2024.

NEET MDS 2024 Eligibility Criteria: Are You Eligible?

A candidate for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course, must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental

shall not be eligible for admission unless he/she has completed the compulsory rotatory internship and obtained provisional or permanent registration on or before 31st March 2024 or the candidate produces a certificate from the head of Institution that he/she will be completing internship by 31st March 2024.

the time of counseling. No condonation of internship of 12 months period shall be accepted except (i) the students of the batch admitted during academic session 2007-08 and have completed 4 ½ year BDS course along with 06 months compulsory rotating internship and (ii) the students admitted during the academic session 2006-07 at Rajah Muthiah Dental College, Annamalai University those have completed 05 years BDS course without internship.

Requests for appearing in NEET-MDS 2024 from candidates completing internship after 31st March 2024

India Quota or State Quota and are applying for a seat under All India Quota may confirm the eligibility conditions of that University in this regard. NBEMS/ MCC/MoHFW shall not be responsible if such candidates are denied admission. Such candidates may opt for the subject and the college at their own risk and cost.

NEET MDS 2024 Eligibility Criteria: ALL INDIA 50% QUOTA SEATS

Candidates who have studied/passed BDS from the UT of Jammu & Kashmir are also eligible for participation in counseling for 50% All India Quota seats. These candidates shall also be eligible for participation in ‘Grant of Short Service Commission in Army Dental Corps’ and for MDS admissions in Armed Forces Institutes.

NEET MDS 2024 Eligibility Criteria: FOREIGN NATIONALS

Their basic Dental Qualification equivalent to BDS should be recognized by the Dental Council of India.

clearance as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requirements, shall obtain the security clearance from Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India before applying for NEET-MDS examination. The security clearance shall be required to be submitted while applying for NEET-MDS examination.

NEET MDS 2024 Application Form?

Candidates are deemed to have read, agreed, and accepted the Information Bulletin and the terms and conditions in the Information Bulletin for NEET-MDS 2024 on completing the online submission of the application form. For more details, visit the official website of NEET MDS.

