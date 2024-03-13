Home

NEET MDS 2024 Aspirants Take Note! Here Are 8 Chapters That Are A MUST For You – Check List

Ahead of the NEET MDS 2024 Exam, aspirants take note of the eight most important chapters that you must study and be prepared with, before going for the entrance examination...

New Delhi: The competitive examinations conducted in India, at both educational and professional levels, are considered to be a part of the toughest exams in the world. These examinations include IIT-JEE, UPSC and NEET. NEET, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is conducted for students aspiring to get into medical institutions, training them to become doctors. This year, the NEET PG 2024 Exam Date Postponement has been announced and since then, students of NEET-MDS 2024 have been demanding the NEET MDS 2024 Postponement. The NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date as of now, is March 18, 2024 and amid the confusion regarding date change, take a look at the most important chapters that aspirants must not miss at any cost while preparing for the entrance exam…

The important chapters, that NEET MDS 2024 students must not miss at any cost include –

Dental Anatomy, Embryology and Oral Histology: It includes the growth and development of teeth and oral cavities along with structure and development of salivary glands among other things. These topics are considered to be the very basis of dentistry because they provide and understanding of tooth structure, development and oral tissues which are crucial for multiple dental procedures. General Human Physiology and Biochemistry: The General Human Physiology deals with the functions of different human body organs and also includes laboratory for hematology and clinical practical. Speaking about Biochemistry, it provides the necessary basic scientific background for a clearer understanding of bone, tooth, saliva, and surrounding soft tissue research. These subjects underpin functioning of human body and are essential for diagnosing and managing oral diseases. General Anatomy: General Anatomy including Embryoogy and Histology are also extremely important as topics. They include the understanding of general anatomy which is mandatory for understanding development and structure of the head and neck region of a human – a region which is the most crucial for dentistry. General Medicine: General medical conditions may directly not be associated with dental problems but knowledge about the same is very important because some oral health problems may be linked to systematic diseases. General Pathology and Microbiology: Speaking about these two subjects, the first one, General Pathology helps the medical aspirant understand disease processes which is an important part of dentistry and Microbiology helps you understand, identify and take care of oral infections which are induced by microbes. Dental Materials: Planning to pursue dentistry and giving an exam for the same, you cannot go into the examination hall without knowing all about the dental materials. Properties, functions, importance and applications of dental materials is an absolute essential so that you know which material to pick for which procedure. General and Dental Pharmacology and Therapeutics: An important part of treating someone is giving them the right medication and so, it is necessary for aspirants to know about the drugs that must and that must not be used for pain management, treatment of oral infections and other similar dental applications. Basic knowledge of general pharmacology is also very important. General Surgery: The last but definitely not the least, all NEET MDS 2024 aspirants must be well-versed with the basic principles of surgery because many times during treatment, surgery is a requirement. The surgical processes include implanting and placement of teeth, biopsies and extractions among others.

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date Postponement: Latest Update

As mentioned earlier, there is a confusion regarding the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date. Post the postponement of NEET PG 2024 to July, aspitants have been demanding the NEET MDS 2024 Postponement from March 18, 2024 to July. However, till now, there is no update regarding the same. The case has been listed in the Supreme Court of India for March 15, 2024, three days before the exam.

