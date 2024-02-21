Home

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date NOT Postponed By Supreme Court, Here’s What Will Happen Now

Supreme Court, while hearing the pleas of the students seeking postponement of the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date, has refused to interfere. Here's what the Court said...

New Delhi: In a big blow to the NEET MDS 2024 Aspirants, the Supreme Court of India has refused to interfere with the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date and NEET MDS 2024 Internship Cut-Off Date. The aspirants of the medical examination had their hopes pinned to the apex court as they filed petitions seeking the NEET MDS Exam 2024 Postponement, just like the NEET PG 2024 Postponement. The Supreme Court was supposed to hear the pleas seeking the postponement today, February 21, 2024. In its observations, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Bench has refused to interfere with the dates. What does this mean, is there still chance for delay of the NEET MDS 2024 and what has the Court said, read to know in detail…

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date: Supreme Court Refuses Postponement

A Supreme Court Bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra were hearing the petitions filed seeking the postponement of the NEET MDS examination this year. The apex court has not passed any order to postpone the medical entrance examination and while expressing its opinion, it has specified that it will not interfere and let the central government make the decision. The Court, thus, will not change the exam date or the internship cut-off date for the NEET MDS 2024 Exam.

Will NEET MDS 2024 Exam Be Postponed?

As the Supreme Court has refused to interfere in the matter and further postpone the exam and the internship cut-off date, does it mean that the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date is confirmed and there is no scope for postponement? For your information, while refusing to interfere and disposing the matter, the Court has asked the Centre ‘to take a call’ and decide the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date Postponement within a week of receiving the representations from the petitioners.

Aspirants Seeking Postponement Of NEET MDS 2024

The medical aspirants have been asking for the postponement of the NEET MDS 2024 Exam to July and also extend the internship cut-off date, to the National Board of Examinations (NBE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The petition filed by the aspirants read, “It is evident that the counselling has always commenced after the internship cut-off date. In 2023 too, the internship cut-off date was June 30, 2023 for NEET MDS and the tentative common counselling for NEET PG and NEET MDS was issued only in August, 2023.” For now, the exam will be held on March 18 and the internship cut-off date is March 31, 2024.

