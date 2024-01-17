Home

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date Likely In March, Here’s What Latest Reports Suggest

According to latest news reports, the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date is the third week of March; this news comes after the postponement of NEET PG 2024. Know details..

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Medical aspirants were in for a surprise after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 Exam got postponed. After the NEET PG 2024 Postponement, a section of the medical aspirants were demanding the postponement of NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date. According to latest news reports, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) will be held in March this year. A section of the medical aspirants had demanded the postponement of NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date to July this year, but the reports suggest nothing of that sort. Read further to know all latest details..

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date

As mentioned earlier, according to a news report by ANI, the NEET MDS 2024 Exam will be conducted in the third week of March, 2024. The official sources in the ANI report mention that the NEET MDS 2024 Exam will be held on March 18, 2024. Recently, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) also requested the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, to release the official date for the NEET-MDS examination.

Medical Aspirants Demanding Delay Of NEET MDS 2024

Several students on X(formally Twitter) have been demanding the NEET MDS examination be postponed from February to July. Sharing a post on X, an aspirant wrote,”just because we r less in number and cannot create such a huge uproar like neet pg aspirants the authorities take us for granted. Our exam is equally difficult if not less and we r equally stressed and anxious!” “We want our postponed dates in July! Please be fair with #NEETMDS aspirants,” wrote another aspirant.

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Details

The NEET MDS 2024 Exam is conducted by the NBEMS and is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission of aspirants to different MDS courses for the academic year 2024-25. Even though the exam is conducted by NBEMS, the declaration of result and handing over of result is done by them, the counselling and allotment of MDS seats is not done by them. During the counseling process, verification of documents and eligibility determination is done.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.