Home

Education

NEET MDS 2024 Exam To Be Postponed? Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Seeking Postponement TODAY

NEET MDS 2024 Exam To Be Postponed? Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Seeking Postponement TODAY

Will the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date be pushed further? Supreme Court will be hearing the pleas filed seeking postponement, today. Here's all you need to know..

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date Update

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Master Of Dental Surgery Exam this year (NEET-MDS 2024) is scheduled to take place on March 18, 2024. However, the aspirants have been seeking the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Postponement like the NEET PG 2024 Exam Postponement. Pleas regarding the same have been filed in the Supreme Court of India and the hearing will take place today, on February 21, 2024. Today, it will be decided whether the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date will be postponed or not. Here’s all the latest details that you must know…

Trending Now

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date: SC Hearing TODAY

As mentioned earlier, the NEET MDS aspirants are expecting a delay, a change in date of the NEET MDS 2024 Exam. For now, the exam date is March 18, 2024 but pleas have been filed in the apex court seeking the examination’s postponement. Earlier, the bench, consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was informed that the decision to hold the NEET MDS on the specified date was manifestly arbitrary. And, the decision was made without factual ascertainment of the internship completion dates despite the specific direction of the Hon’ble High Court of Telangana in 2023.

You may like to read

Aspirants Seeking NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date Postponement

The medical aspirants have been asking for the postponement of the NEET MDS 2024 Exam to July and also extend the internship cut-off date, to the National Board of Examinations (NBE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The petition filed by the aspirants read, “It is evident that the counselling has always commenced after the internship cut-off date. In 2023 too, the internship cut-off date was June 30, 2023 for NEET MDS and the tentative common counselling for NEET PG and NEET MDS was issued only in August, 2023.” For now, the exam will be held on March 18 and the internship cut-off date is March 31, 2024.

NEET MDS 2024: Application Process

Speaking of the application process, the NEET MDS 2024 Application Form opened on January 30, 2024 and it closed on February 19, 2024. The correction window will remain open from February 22 to February 25 and the Final Edit Window To Rectify An Incorrect Image will be open between March 5 to March 7. The NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card is expected to release on March 13 and the exam date, as mentioned earlier, is March 18 as of now. The NEET MDS 2024 Internship Cut-Off Date is March 31, 2024 as per current schedule.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.