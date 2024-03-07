Home

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Not Postponed; Internship Cut-Off Date Extended to June 30; Read NBEMS Statement

NEET MDS 2024 Postponement Latest Update: After receiving countless pleas, letters, and requests, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has finally released an important notic

NEET MDS 2024 Postponement Latest Update: After receiving countless pleas, letters, and requests, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has finally released an important notice for the NEET MDS 2024 aspirants. According to the official notice, NBEMS has decided to extend the deadline for the internship completion cut-off date for NEET-MDS 2024 from March 31 to June 30, 2024. However, there is no change in the examination schedule. The NEET-MDS 2024 will be conducted as per the pre-notified schedule on March 18, 2024.

“Pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. V.12025/158/2022-DE dated 07.03.2024, the cut-off date for completion of internship has been extended to 30th June 2024 for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2024,” NBEMS in an official notice said.

