NEET MDS 2024 Exam on Feb 25? Fake Registration Date Circular Goes Viral On Social Media

Ahead of the release of the notification for the NEET MDS 2024 examination, a fake timetable of the medical entrance examination is circulating on various social media platforms.

NEET MDS 2024 Exam: After the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG), it is likely that NEET-MDS will be held in the third week of March; which has left aspirants disappointed. Ahead of the release of the notification for the NEET MDS 2024 examination, a fake timetable of the medical entrance examination is circulating on various social media platforms. The fake notice claims the NEET MDS 2024 registration will start on Tuesday, February 25, 2024. Meanwhile, the cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET MDS 2024 shall be 15th May 2024, claims the fake notice. The fake circular includes the NEET MDS 2024 registration date and the notification schedule of the entrance examination.

Beware of a false NEET MDS 2024 postponement notice. Rely on official updates and stay tuned for accurate information. @mansukhmandviya and @MoHFW_INDIA please take note. Kindly Release official notice for #NEETMDS2024POSTPONEMENT#POSTPONENEETMDS2024#MedTwitter pic.twitter.com/igvGwrxzPk — All India Students Dental Association/DENTODONTICS (@dentodontics) January 14, 2024

The fake circular reads,In supersession of NBEMS notice dated 09.11.2023 and pursuant to the receipt of DCI letter No.N-P018(20)/7/2-23-PGMEB-NMC/000587 13.01.2024, the conduct of NEET -MDS 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on 9th February 2024 stands rescheduled. “As per the NEET-MDS 2024 shall now be conducted on 25 February 2024,” reads the fake circular.

The NEET-MDS 2024 is the eligibility cum ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses for 2024-2025 admissions. It is conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Application for NEET-MDS 2024 can only be submitted online through NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in There is no other methodology for application submission. Application submitted through any other mode shall be summarily rejected.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan and the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) aspirants requested the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India(MoHFW) and National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS), New Delhi to release the official examination date for NEET MDS examination. In addition to it, a section of aspirants want the exam authority to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery(NEET MDS) in July 2024. However, with the latest updates, NEET MDS is tentatively scheduled to be held in the third week of March.

