NEET MDS 2024 Exam Postponed, to be Conducted on March 18- Read NBEMS’s Statement Here

NBEMS has confirmed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) exam date and time.

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date: Putting an end to the prevailing confusion, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the NEET MDS 2024 exam date. Yes, NBEMS has confirmed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) exam date and time. Earlier scheduled to be held on February 9, now, NEET MDS will be conducted on March 18, 2024. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-MDS 2024 will be 31st March 2024.

“Pursuant to the receipt of DCI Letter No. DCI/Admission/Admsn/MDS/ Gen/999/2024-25/2024/6933 dated 08.01.2024 and MoHFW letter No. V.12025/158/2023-DE(Pt) dated 19.01.2024, the conduct of NEET-MDS 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on 9th February 2024, stands rescheduled,” NBEMS in an official notification said.

“The NEET-MDS 2024 shall now be conducted on 18th March 2024.” the notification further reads. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) is the eligibility cum ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses for 2024-2025 admissions. It is conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

To remind our readers, several students were protesting and wanted the NEET MDS 2024 exam to be conducted in July. Expressing disappointment with the scheduled NEET MDS 2024 exam date(tentative), candidates even launched a Twitter campaign using hashtags such as #Postponeneetmds2024toJULY, #postponeneetmds2024tilljuly, #NEETMDS2024POSTPONEMENT, and #POSTPONENEETMDS2024.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Office of the Prime Minister of India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NEET MDS aspirants have urged them to consider postponing the entrance examination to July 2024

